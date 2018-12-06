Qatar's emir, Dr M meet for talks in Putrajaya

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad greets the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani at Putrajaya December 6, 2018. — Picture via Twitter

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 6 — The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad met here today for talks.

They held a restricted discussion before heading to the delegation meeting between the two countries at Perdana Putra, here.

The Emir of Qatar arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a three-day working visit. He made his maiden state visit to Malaysia in October last year (2017).

The Foreign Ministry in a statement yesterday said the visit marked the first official meeting between Sheikh Tamim and Dr Mahathir since the change of Malaysian leadership in May this year.

It said the visit would provide an excellent opportunity for both leaders to discuss bilateral matters, as well as exchange views on a range of international issues of common concern and mutual interests.

Later, Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali will be hosting a luncheon in honour of the visit by Qatar's Emir at Seri Perdana. — Bernama