Rosmah’s money-laundering case moved to High Court

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court with son Norashman Najib December 6, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The Sessions Court here was informed this morning that Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s 17 money-laundering charges will be heard instead by the High Court.

Session Court judge Azura Alwi acknowledged during case mention today that the application to transfer the trial to the superior court was approved on November 29.

Rosmah’s lawyer, Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, said today’s proceedings were consequently limited to the transfer.

“We are now only waiting for the exact date of the hearing from the High Court,’’ he told the press after the case mention.

Both Rosmah and her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, were present today.

The two arrived at the courthouse at 8.33am and left soon after mention at 9.15am.

They were escorted by a police detail and accompanied by their lawyers. The two appeared calm throughout.

On October 4, Rosmah pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to 12 counts of money laundering, involving RM7,097,750, and five counts for failing to declare her income to the IRB.

All the charges were proffered under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLATFA) and the updated Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

She is also on trial for corruption over a solar energy project in Sarawal.