MCT legal advisor, director freed on bail

Selangor police chief commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks during a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police headquarters in Shah Alam September 19, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Police have freed a lawyer and director from MCT Bhd previously arrested for the investigation into riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple last month.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor announced their release today.

“The bail was allowed by a magistrate under Section 118 of the Criminal Procedure Code at RM10,000 without surety.

“Both accused must be present at the magistrates’ court in Petaling Jaya on Dec 12 for subsequent decisions,” he said in a statement today.

Both men were part of the initial arrests made after riots broke out at the temple, believed to be over a land dispute between the temple task force and MCT that owns the land via a subsidiary.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin previously disclosed that two employees with the firm were allegedly given RM150,000 and used part of the sum to pay local youths to forcibly occupy the site of the temple that was due for relocation.

The firm and its parent companies have denied the allegation, insisting that its staff arrested “on site were in fact directed to provide logistical support and assist in the orderly relocation under police watch”.

The riots caused nearly two dozen cars to be damaged or destroyed, property damage at the nearby MCT Tower, and left one rescue worker critically injured after he was attacked by a mob.

Police announced today that they have arrested 99 people so far in connection with the riots.