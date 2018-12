A man walks into the offices of telecommunications company Huawei in Auckland, New Zealand, October 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Dec 6 — Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said this morning it was unaware of any wrongdoing by its chief financial officer, who was arrested in Canada and faces extradition to the United States.

“The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng (Wanzhou),” Huawei said in a statement, adding that the firm complies with all applicable laws. — AFP