Bose puts world’s first audio AR platform into a pair of shades

Bose has created sunglasses with integrated audio AR platform. — Picture courtesy of Bose

NEW YORK, Dec 6 — The new smart Frames by Bose are sunglasses, a personal audio device, and an audio AR wearable all in one.

Bose revealed its latest product on Tuesday: Frames is a pair of UV-blocking AR sunglasses based on an earlier prototype that can replace your wireless headphones and smart device.

Rather than featuring visual AI like you may expect from a pair of specs, the Bose Frames support audio-based augmented reality.

So, the wearer will be provided with audio information via open-ear headphones integrated into either side of the frame.

They’re smart enough to know where the wearer is (when connected to their smartphone) and which way they are facing.

For instance, if you’re looking at a historical statue, you can “listen to a renowned speech ‘pinned’ precisely to the famous person,” or if you’re trying to understand a sign in a foreign language, the glasses can vocally translate the text for you.

Of course, this is a launch from Bose, and so a device with audio features also comes with music compatibility.

In fact, because the sunglasses can track and understand your head movements, you can use simple head nods to control your playlist which can play for up to 3.5 hours straight.

Additional gestures can provide you with even more information: looking up can tell you the weather, and looking down could tell you which restaurants are on your present street in case you’d rather hear about your possibilities instead of walk farther to see for yourself.

Thanks to a built-in microphone, you can speak with the glasses and take phone calls, but only if you’re willing to have the conversations be audible to those around you; after all, “open-ear headphones” is another way to say speakers.

The specs come in two “universal” styles and will be available in the US for US$199 starting in January, but you can preorder a set now. Global market availability is expected for Spring 2019.— AFP-Relaxnews