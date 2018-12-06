Fulham remain bottom after draw with Leicester

Leicester City’s Wes Morgan, Shinji Okazaki and Vicente Iborra salute their fans after the match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London December 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 6 — Fulham took the lead against Leicester City yesterday but will rue being unable to hold on to it as they drew 1-1 to remain bottom of the Premier League.

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri had his name sung by the visiting supporters, having guided Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016.

But it was the home fans who were the loudest three minutes before halftime as Aboubakar Kamara fired home an angled shot after being played in by Aleksandar Mitrovic to give Fulham the lead.

Fulham went into the game with the worst goal difference in the league having conceded 35 goals in 14 matches. But they peppered Kasper Schmeichel’s goal with shots, registering 23 attempts.

They were made to pay for their profligacy when James Maddison found the bottom left corner after 74 minutes, his second goal in as many games.

Ranieri was satisfied with his team who are the only side in England’s four professional divisions yet to keep a clean sheet this season

“A draw is OK. We have to fight and sooner or later we will win. Everybody is working hard to do their best and in the second half we had the match in our hands. But that’s football,” the Italian told the BBC.

Leicester are ninth and have not lost in seven matches in all competitions and manager Claude Puel was happy with his side’s fighting spirit.

“We played a good team, who did well against Chelsea and Southampton. We were up and down in the game and we needed to manage it more,” he said.

“I would like to congratulate my players for coming back, which is a good thing for our mentality. We believed in ourselves and that’s a good sign for the future.” — Reuters