Cardi B splits with husband Offset — 'We just grew out of love'

Cardi B and her husband Offset perform during the Jingle Ball concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, November 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Rapper Cardi B announced yesterday she is seeking a divorce from her husband Offset after just over a year of marriage, saying “I guess we just grew out of love.”

In an Instagram video, the Bodak Yellow singer, one of the biggest names in the music industry this year, said although she and Offset were good friends and business partners, “things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 26, a member of rap trio Migos, married secretly in September 2017 and had a child in July.

“It’s nobody fault. I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” she said.

She captioned the video, There you go ... peace and love.

Offset responded to her Instagram post with the comment, “Y'all won.”

Cardi B has reached success in the past year with hit singles I Like It, Girls Like You, with Maroon 5, and the Bruno Mars collaboration Finesse.

The singer's brand of female empowerment and sexuality won three American Music Awards and three MTV Video Music awards earlier this year. She is expected to figure highly in Grammy nominations to be announced tomorrow.

Fame has also brought run-ins with the law. On Monday, a New York judge threatened to issue an arrest warrant after she failed to appear in court on an assault charge over a strip club fight in August.

In September, Cardi B was pictured leaving a party in New York with a large bump on her head after throwing a shoe at rival rapper Nicki Minaj. — Reuters