Learn to code at any age with the Sphero Bolt

NEW YORK, Dec 6 — Everyone can discover the subtleties of coding with the latest version of Sphero’s Bolt, a small programmable app-enabled robot with which users can interact via a mobile device.

Still taking the form of a motorised ball, this is the most advanced model ever created by the American manufacturer.

In its latest version, the Sphero Bolt has a programmable 8x8 light matrix of multicoloured LEDs, it can stabilise itself and is equipped with a light sensor allowing it to react in relation to the surrounding light conditions.

It also has infrared sensors allowing it to communicate with one or several other Bolt robots. Sphero announces battery life of around two hours for this model.

The Sphero Bolt retails for US$149.99 (About RM623). The Sphero Edu app is available to download free from Google Play (Android) and the App Store (iOS).

Note that Sphero also makes a “mini” version, which is the size of a ping-pong ball. Users can drive, play games, learn to code and more with this app-enabled robotic ball, all with colourful interchangeable shells. This version retails for US$49.99. — AFP-Relaxnews