A protester wearing a yellow vest holds a flag near burning debris at the approach to the A2 Paris-Brussels Motorway, in Fontaine-Notre-Dame, France, December 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 6 — The French government fears “major violence” from protests planned for Saturday, the presidency told AFP after weeks of demonstrations over rising living costs blamed on the government of Emmanuel Macron.

“We have reasons to fear major violence,” a source said yesterday amid calls for fresh mobilisation of the “yellow vest” movement countrywide this weekend. — AFP