'I, Tonya' director approached for Disney 'Cruella' remake

Australian director Craig Gillespie — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — The tale of 101 Dalmatians is to undergo the Maleficent treatment — a live-action remake featuring the original animated movie's villainess — and Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya fame is wanted to direct Emma Stone in what is being called an “origin story with a punk vibe.”

Craig Gilleepie has been approached to take the director's chair for an alternative look at the memorable Cruella De Vil, dog-fur coat-wearing villainess of the 1961 animated feature 101 Dalmatians.

The Hollywood Reporter says the project is “an origin story, set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe.”

Emma Stone of La La Land, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and episodic drama Maniac — sure to be a red carpet ever-present thanks to her involvement in awards season top seed The Favourite — is to play the lead.

Deadline reports that Disney was going to have Mozart in the Jungle writer Alex Timbers direct the remake, but scheduling conflicts prompted them to choose again.

Essentially, Disney wants to get going on Cruella as soon as possible, with filming to begin in 2019.

The entertainment company has its own streaming service launching later the same year, but there's no indication that Cruella is bound for online distribution instead of a theatrical debut.

Prior to ice skating biopic I, Tonya, which followed the fortunes of Olympic hopeful Tonya Harding and her remarkable fall from grace, Gillespie's resumé had included two more historical recreations in seafaring drama The Finest Hours and cricket-to-baseball sports story Million Dollar Arm, as well as several comedies by way of Lars and the Real Doll and TV series United States of Tara. — AFP-Relaxnews