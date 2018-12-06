How many of these have you accomplished in 2018?

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The year is coming to an end and it is time to assess what we have achieved the past 11 months, whether it be a personal goal, work-related achievement or just something during your leisure time.

Unsure of how far you have come throughout this period?

We look at some of the things a fellow Malaysian might have achieved.

1. Go on a road-trip with your friends

Perfect way to clear your mind. — Pictures from Unsplash

In any given year, Malaysia — from a working calendar’s perspective — offers loads of public holidays. And 2018 was no different.

Even if you did not put them to good use, a Saturday drive to Ipoh and Penang’s favourite food spots, or a quick trip to Chiling Waterfall in Kuala Kubu Bharu is still pretty feasible.

Did you manage to squeeze in time for a road trip? If you did not, try planning something for 2019.

2. Achieve a work-related goal

Nothing like achieving a career-goal.

There’s nothing quite like achieving something at work because after all, it is what that pays your bills.

A promotion or a raise could have fallen your way, but if it didn’t happen this year, do not quit.

Take some time off to assess what you have done right and recognise your shortcomings.

It should leave you with some form of satisfaction at least.

3. Make a change in your lifestyle

Tried a new hike in 2018?

The most common thing to do on December 31 or January 1 is to create a New Year’s resolution.

Whether it is a goal to lose weight, start a proper diet, be more active in your social life, we must admit, nine out of 10 times we forget that we even created one by the time March rolls around.

With one month to go, try and think of a proper resolution and store it in your handphone or written down in a notebook and browse through it every now and then in 2019.

4. Treat yourself

Reward yourself every now and then.

Splashed out on anything fancy that you have always had an eye on?

Well, if you have fallen short, fear not.

Come up with a simple saving plan which will allow you to have enough cash to get that thing you covet in 2019.

Have a Guinness Draught if that one thing you desire is just out of your reach.

5. Learn how to pour a perfect Guinness

Do you have what it takes to make a perfect pour?

If you enjoy a cold Guinness Stout or Guinness Draught every now and then, this should have made your to-do list of 2018.

While there are other achievements to chase, only a handful can truly appreciate the sophisticated art of pouring a perfect pint of Guinness.

Think you have mastered the art or feel you could use a specialist’s help?

Then put your knowledge and craftsmanship to the test and stand a chance to win exclusive Guinness merchandise at participating outlets.

Get a hands-on approach on the art of pouring a perfect pint under the guidance of Guinness Ambassador Cian Hulm nationwide.

Learn to pour a perfect draught with Guinness ambassador Cian Hulm.

Guinness champions those who “Never Expect Anything Less”, especially of themselves.

So while you’re chasing your big dreams, don’t forget to pen down the seemingly smaller ones as well.

And have a Guinness Draught too while you are at it, a beer “Made of More” — more craft, more heritage, and more character.

* This article is brought to you by Guinness Draught