FAM president reminds Harimau Malaysia to stay focused for final hurdle

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Football Association of Malaysia president (FAM) Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin has issued a timely reminder to the Harimau Malaya squad after they qualified for the AFF Suzuki Cup final.

“There’s one more hurdle to cross, so stay focused and give it your best,” he said after watching head coach Tan Cheng Hoe’s men draw 2-2 with Thailand in the semi-final, second-leg tie at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok last night.

He said this on the official FAM Facebook page.

Malaysia, who drew 0-0 with Thailand in the first leg at the National Stadium, Bukit Jali, on December 1, advanced to the final on the away goal rule.

Hamidin said their task was not over yet as they now set their sights on winning the Suzuki Cup for the second time since 2010.

He also thanked the supporters, especially the die-hard Ultras Malaya, who were present at the stadium in Bangkok last night.

Malaysia will meet either Vietnam or the Philippines in the final.

The two teams will meet in the return-leg tie in Hanoi today after Vietnam defeated the Philippines 2-1 in the first-leg clash at the Panaad Park and Sports Complex, Bacolod City, Manila on Dec 2.

The first leg of the final will be on Dec 11 and the return leg on December 15. — Bernama