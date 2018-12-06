Will Anne Hathaway join cast for 'Sesame Street' movie?

Anne Hathaway will feature in the new Amazon Prime Video series 'Modern Love' alongside Tina Fey and Dev Patel. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Anne Hathaway has a lot on her plate. The high-profile Hollywood star, who has been working non-stop on film and television projects, could soon be joining the cast of the forthcoming Sesame Street movie.

According to several media sources in the US, the American has been offered one of the main roles in the live-action adaptation of the renowned children's TV show.

Will Anne Hathaway take on a part in the adaptation of Sesame Street? The question is now a major preoccupation for Warner Bros. According to the American press, the Ocean's 8 actress has been offered the lead role in the Sesame Street movie, which is currently in development, but has yet to make up her mind. Her decision has been slow in coming, because it appears that Hathaway may also be interested in a part in the film The Witches by Robert Zemeckis.

Jonathan Krisel, the co-creator of Portlandia, will direct the adaptation of the live-action Sesame Street, which, among other things, will also be a musical comedy — a challenge for the cast but one that is unlikely to bother Anne Hathaway who has won multiple awards, including an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Fantine in Tom Hooper's 2012 musical Les Misérables.

Sesame Workshop, the company that owns the rights to the series, is reportedly also involved in the development, which is co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM.

In 1969, the characters of Bert and Ernie first rose to fame in the Sesame Street series, which offered a mix of animation, puppetry and live-action. After several years of airing on the US TV network PBS, the renowned children's TV series moved to HBO in 2015.

As for Anne Hathaway, the actress recently featured in Ocean's 8 alongside Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock. She will shortly be on view with Matthew McConaughey, four years after their collaboration on Interstellar, in Serenity, a Steven Knight thriller which is due for release in the US on January 25, 2019.

The star is currently shooting Modern Love, an anthology series written and directed by John Carney (Sing Street) with a five-star cast (Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Andy Garcia) which is due to air on Amazon Prime. — AFP-Relaxnews