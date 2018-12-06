Fila to launch sustainable fashion line with Astrid Andersen

Hot on the heels of September's catwalk show in Milan, Fila has announced a collaboration with designer Astrid Andersen. — Marco BERTORELLO / AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 6 — Sportswear brand Fila is set to make a splash in early 2019 with a high-end collection produced in collaboration with Danish designer Astrid Andersen, reports Women’s Wear Daily (WWD).

The first pieces for the 2019-2020 fall-winter season will go on show at the Pitti Uomo fashion fair in Florence in January.

After a relatively quiet few years, sportswear brand Fila is making a major comeback in the world of fashion with several collaborations, including a collection by Fendi and a catwalk show in Milan last September. Now this comeback has been reinforced by news of a collection with Copenhagen-based Astrid Andersen.

Christened “Fila Fjord”, the collection will comprise high-end ready-to-wear for men and women as well as unisex garments, accessories and shoes. Benefiting from Italian and Scandinavian design traditions, the new line aims to cater to sustainable lifestyles.

Specialist website WWD reports that pieces of the collection will not bear a prominent logo, which has been one of Fila’s signature details, but will be resolutely high-end with wool overcoats, dresses, overalls and cashmere and merino knitwear.

Fans of the brand will have to wait for the Pitti Uomo menswear fair next January to see the first results of this collaboration. — AFP-Relaxnews