Why the Singapore-Malaysia maritime and airspace disputes matter

Published 33 minutes ago on 06 December 2018

The period since Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad came into power in May has been marked by several run-ins between his new government and Singapore, with the latest being the disputes over airspace and territorial waters. — TODAY pic
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 — It has been just seven months since Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad led the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to a shock victory at Malaysia’s May 9 polls.

But the period has been marked by several run-ins between Dr Mahathir’s new government and Singapore — with the latest being the disputes over airspace and territorial waters.

Observers have noted that several issues — such as water prices and the “crooked bridge” — were Dr Mahathir’s pet topics, during his first stint as Malaysia’s Prime Minister from 1981 to 2003.

Writing on Facebook yesterday, former Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan noted that it is “not an accident that so many old bilateral issues” have resurfaced following Malaysia’s change of government.

