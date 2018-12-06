Police looking for another 38 individuals in Seafield temple riot probe

Ahmad Najmuddin requested witnesses to come forward and cooperate. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is looking for 38 individuals to assist in the investigation of the incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya, near here on Monday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) director Datuk Seri Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd also requested witnesses to come forward and cooperate.

He said those who had information on any one of the individuals were asked to contact DSP G. Shan Gopal at 019-2714387, ASP S Neeraj Durai at 016-3565622, or Inspector Norsiah Hussin at 012-7989973.

The public could also provide information at any police station, he said in a statement adding that he welcomed the cooperation of all parties.

Police arrested another 16 individuals to assist in the investigations bringing the total number of those arrested to 99 as of 9am yesterday. — Bernama