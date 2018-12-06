Examination Syndicate denies claims of mistakes in SPM biology paper

A student from SMK Anderson Ipoh sits for an SPM paper in Ipoh November 13, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — There were no mistakes in the SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) Biology paper.

In a statement issued today, the Examination Syndicate denied reports claiming that there were faulty questions in the Biology paper.

“The subject referring to the family tree is contained in the Form Five Biology curriculum and textbook.

“For the question, candidates were required to make predictions based on the family tree diagram,” it added.

However, the statement said that the Examination Syndicate expressed regret over the problems involved with the SPM 2018 Braille exam (for those who were vision impaired).

“The problems were likely to affect the understanding and answers of the candidates. The Examination Syndicate will ensure that there would be fairness and due consideration given to the answer scripts,” it said.

The Examination Syndicate will ensure that such problems would not be repeated in the future. — Bernama