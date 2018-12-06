Malaysia drew 1-1 with Pakistan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Malaysia held Pakistan to a 1-1 draw in a Group D match of the Hockey Men’s World Cup tournament at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, tonight.

Faizal Saari converted the sixth penalty corner given to the Speedy Tigers in the 55th minute.

However, the Pakistan team opened scoring in the 51st minute through Muhammad Atiq’s field goal after the first three-quarters of the match went scoreless for both teams.

Earlier in another Group D match, Germany beat the Netherlands 4-1 to top the group with six points, while Malaysia lie at the bottom with one point.

Roelant Oltmans’ boys next assignment would be the world ranked sixth, Germany this Sunday.

Malaysia’s best finish in the Hockey World Cup was fourth placing when the country played host in 1975. — Bernama