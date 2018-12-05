Under-fire BFM interviews lawyer on sexual harassment

BFM said it has appointed an independent party to assist investigations on the sexual harassment complaint. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — BFM today spoke to a lawyer about sexual harassment, even as the radio station is facing public outrage after an anonymous letter accused two male staff of sexually propositioning female colleagues.

BFM presenter Lee Chwi Lynn interviewed human rights lawyer Honey Tan on the Evening Edition about workplace policies against sexual harassment and how sexual harassment investigations are conducted.

“As a station that has always advocated for transparency and talking about difficult issues openly, the truth is it's been very, very hard to deal with, especially since it hits so close to home,” Lee said.

“In the days that have passed, we found ourselves trying to process the events. One of the recurring questions has been exactly how investigations of this nature are conducted.”

Lee asked Tan if it was necessary to have an external investigator for a probe on a sexual harassment complaint to be considered independent.

Tan replied it wasn’t and highlighted the Employment Act 1955 that envisaged a company having a tribunal to run a domestic inquiry.

“If there is a complaint lodged and the company doesn't do it within certain time, then the employee can take the matter to the Ministry of Human Resources,” said Tan.