Activist to be quizzed in sedition probe

Suaram Executive Director Sevan Doraisamy speaks to reporters outside the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

PETALING JAYA, Dec 5 — Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy said today he has been called in for questioning tomorrow morning, likely over investigations into fellow activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri.

The human rights activist said when contacted by the Brickfields police district headquarters, the officer speaking to him could not provide further details beyond that.

“Earlier in July, when Fadiah was called in for investigation under sedition at the same place over her article on Malaysia Muda, I helped to organise a solidarity event outside the compound.

“During the event, I made a speech where I called for the abolition of the Sedition Act 1948, for the government to implement what they had promised, and to ask for a moratorium on the Act’s usage. Perhaps that could be why,” Sevan told Malay Mail when contacted.

Another possibility he has not ruled out is a forum he had helped organise several months ago in Kuala Lumpur, where the Malayan Emergency was discussed.

“I have been made to understand the police will also call in Fadiah tomorrow, so I cannot say for certain what the actual reason is,” Sevan said.

He was earlier notified of being called in on Tuesday, and is set to appear at the Brickfields police district headquarters at 10.30am tomorrow.