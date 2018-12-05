Think before you speak — Baljit Singh Gill

DEC 5 — During the recent Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman Alumni Annual Dinner 2018 held at Hotel Grand Lexis, Port Dickson, the current chancellor and former chairman,of UTAR, Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik shared his thoughts with the floor saying, “When words reach your lips, stop it there for a moment and reconsider what needs to be said. You should know that some things are best not said. Once you utter those words, you cannot take them back. Hence, to avoid quarrelling and to be at peace, one should be very careful with his words.”

Ironically, just when Pakatan Harapan's prospects are rosiest, it always seems to shoot itself in the foot !

Our present-day Finance Minister, Lim Guan Eng, should at least show some signs of rapprochement rather than making statements akin to 'hitting below the belt' in his quest for MCA to break ties with UTAR and TAR UC, or lose government funding.

Although I do respect his stand and pride in prudent financial management, no one has ever become poor by giving.

There are also questons raised if funding for development for the respective institutions was received from the scandal lnked 1MDB.

Our Finance Minister has openly declared that he is a Malaysian first and Chinese second and by both Ministers being Chinese or either one being anti-Chinese is not for debate, instead, they ought to focus and encourage in the mission towards enhancing the quality of education and to produce knowledgeable and competent graduates of society.

Such graduates will have a positive impact in rebuilding our society and economic development of our nation.

This blame game and finger pointing has to stop. Issues are being repeated time and again and the rakyat is not smiling nowadays, in stark contrast to PH's victory during the GE 14.

The "I feel good" feeling is somewhat lacking now.

On the revised and new PTPTN loan policy, the minimum repayment threshold is now 2 per cent or RM 40 of RM 2,000.00 .

Six months ago it was graduates that earn RM 4,000.00 and less do not have to pay their PTPTN loans as quoted by the Education Minister.

In hindsight, I do hope that the Education Minister who has said that "The importance of mastering English can't be denied" ; and that

" English language will be the main focus in Malaysian education", will keep to his word.

Last but not least, YAB Finance Minister, there are generations ahead of you alone.

Its been 16 years, since establishment of UTAR, and MCA has done proud in the uphill task of setting up of a full fledged university whilst obtaining all the required and necessary approvals, accredition and recognition from the relevant authorities.

There is also a current venture of setting up of a new hospital in Kampar campus, in the pipeline, thus proving MCA's commitment in its undertaking and fullfilment of continuous and affordable education, especially for those who have failed to gain admission to our local universities.

Politics aside, I salute the President of MCA - Datuk Seri Dr. Wee Ka Siong , in his pledge and efforts, that MCA will continue and support UTAR and TAR UC irrespective of government funding.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.