Cruise Critic editors reveal their picks for the top cruises of 2018

The view from the Celebrity Edge's Magic Carpet. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 5 — A luxury liner that features the cuisine of triple Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and a newly christened ship that takes guests on a “magic carpet” ride are some of the big winners of the Cruise Critic Editors’ Pick Awards for 2018.

For the 11th edition of the awards, editors chose the best cruise lines across dozens of categories to help prospective cruisers pick the best cruise for their needs, be it the best cruise for multi-generational families, best value for money, best country-hopping itinerary, or best love boat for single cruisers.

This year, Celebrity Edge took the title of best new ship for innovative features like its “Magic Carpet,” a cantilevered, elevator-type platform that ascends and descends along the side of the ship, to offer guests different vantage points and experiences, be it high tea, or an alfresco sushi restaurant.

The ship was also built with a state-of-the-art theater, which features three moving projection screens, aerial rigging and four stage areas.

Editors named Seabourn the best luxury liner, notably for its fine dining restaurant helmed by top US chef Thomas Keller and some of the “most personal service at sea.”

For the third year in a row, Disney Cruise Line was named the best for families, while Princess Cruises took the award for best itineraries, thanks to country and island-hopping ports-of-call across the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska and Asia. Cruisers on a budget are advised to go with Holland America, which received the best value for money award.

And for its exceptional dining, with an emphasis on regional cuisine and wines, and luxury hotel-like design, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection took the title of best river cruise line this year.

Here are the 2018 Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards:

Ocean Category

Best New Ship: Celebrity Edge

Best Ship Refurbishment: Mariner of the Seas - Royal Caribbean International

Best for Adventure: Lindblad Expeditions

Best Cabins: Princess Cruises

Best Dining: Celebrity Cruises

Best Entertainment: Royal Caribbean International

Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line

Best Itineraries: Princess Cruises

Best Nightlife: Carnival Cruise Line

Best Service: Carnival Cruise Line

Best Shore Excursions: Princess Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International

Best Value for Money: Holland America Line

Best North American Homeport: San Juan, Puerto Rico

River Category

Best River Cruise Line: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Best New River Cruise Ship: The A - U by Uniworld

Best Ship Refurbishment: SS Beatrice - Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Best for Active Cruisers: AmaWaterways

Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways

Best Dining: Crystal River Cruises

Best Enrichment: American Queen Steamboat Company

Best for Families: Adventures by Disney

Best for First-Timers: Viking River Cruises

Best Itineraries: Viking River Cruises

Best for Luxury: Crystal River Cruises

Best Service: Tauck River Cruising

Best Shore Excursions: Scenic

Best for Solo Travelers: American Cruise Lines

Best Value for Money: Emerald Waterways

Luxury Category

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best New Luxury Ship: Viking Orion

Best Refurbishment: Silver Spirit - Silversea Cruises

Best for Adventure: Silversea Cruises

Best Cabins: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best Dining: Oceania Cruises

Best Enrichment: Crystal Cruises

Best Itineraries: Ponant

Best for Romance: Windstar Cruises

Best Service: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Shore Excursions: Azamara Club Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Value for Money: Viking Ocean Cruises — AFP-Relaxnews