Cruise Critic editors reveal their picks for the top cruises of 2018

Published 2 hours ago on 05 December 2018

The view from the Celebrity Edge's Magic Carpet. — AFP pic
PARIS, Dec 5 — A luxury liner that features the cuisine of triple Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and a newly christened ship that takes guests on a “magic carpet” ride are some of the big winners of the Cruise Critic Editors’ Pick Awards for 2018. 

For the 11th edition of the awards, editors chose the best cruise lines across dozens of categories to help prospective cruisers pick the best cruise for their needs, be it the best cruise for multi-generational families, best value for money, best country-hopping itinerary, or best love boat for single cruisers. 

This year, Celebrity Edge took the title of best new ship for innovative features like its “Magic Carpet,” a cantilevered, elevator-type platform that ascends and descends along the side of the ship, to offer guests different vantage points and experiences, be it high tea, or an alfresco sushi restaurant. 

The ship was also built with a state-of-the-art theater, which features three moving projection screens, aerial rigging and four stage areas. 

Editors named Seabourn the best luxury liner, notably for its fine dining restaurant helmed by top US chef Thomas Keller and some of the “most personal service at sea.”  

For the third year in a row, Disney Cruise Line was named the best for families, while Princess Cruises took the award for best itineraries, thanks to country and island-hopping ports-of-call across the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska and Asia. Cruisers on a budget are advised to go with Holland America, which received the best value for money award. 

And for its exceptional dining, with an emphasis on regional cuisine and wines, and luxury hotel-like design, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection took the title of best river cruise line this year. 

Here are the 2018 Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards: 

Ocean Category 

Best New Ship: Celebrity Edge 

Best Ship Refurbishment: Mariner of the Seas - Royal Caribbean International 

Best for Adventure: Lindblad Expeditions 

Best Cabins: Princess Cruises 

Best Dining: Celebrity Cruises 

Best Entertainment: Royal Caribbean International 

Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line 

Best Itineraries: Princess Cruises 

Best Nightlife: Carnival Cruise Line 

Best Service: Carnival Cruise Line 

Best Shore Excursions: Princess Cruises 

Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line 

Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International 

Best Value for Money: Holland America Line 

Best North American Homeport: San Juan, Puerto Rico

River Category 

Best River Cruise Line: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection 

Best New River Cruise Ship: The A - U by Uniworld 

Best Ship Refurbishment: SS Beatrice - Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection 

Best for Active Cruisers: AmaWaterways 

Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways 

Best Dining: Crystal River Cruises 

Best Enrichment: American Queen Steamboat Company 

Best for Families: Adventures by Disney 

Best for First-Timers: Viking River Cruises 

Best Itineraries: Viking River Cruises 

Best for Luxury: Crystal River Cruises 

Best Service: Tauck River Cruising 

Best Shore Excursions: Scenic 

Best for Solo Travelers: American Cruise Lines 

Best Value for Money: Emerald Waterways 

Luxury Category 

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Seabourn Cruise Line 

Best New Luxury Ship: Viking Orion 

Best Refurbishment: Silver Spirit - Silversea Cruises 

Best for Adventure: Silversea Cruises 

Best Cabins: Regent Seven Seas Cruises 

Best Dining: Oceania Cruises 

Best Enrichment: Crystal Cruises 

Best Itineraries: Ponant 

Best for Romance: Windstar Cruises 

Best Service: Seabourn Cruise Line 

Best Shore Excursions: Azamara Club Cruises 

Best for Solo Travelers: Seabourn Cruise Line 

Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises 

Best Value for Money: Viking Ocean Cruises — AFP-Relaxnews

