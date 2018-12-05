Cruise Critic editors reveal their picks for the top cruises of 2018

PARIS, Dec 5 — A luxury liner that features the cuisine of triple Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and a newly christened ship that takes guests on a “magic carpet” ride are some of the big winners of the Cruise Critic Editors’ Pick Awards for 2018.
For the 11th edition of the awards, editors chose the best cruise lines across dozens of categories to help prospective cruisers pick the best cruise for their needs, be it the best cruise for multi-generational families, best value for money, best country-hopping itinerary, or best love boat for single cruisers.
This year, Celebrity Edge took the title of best new ship for innovative features like its “Magic Carpet,” a cantilevered, elevator-type platform that ascends and descends along the side of the ship, to offer guests different vantage points and experiences, be it high tea, or an alfresco sushi restaurant.
The ship was also built with a state-of-the-art theater, which features three moving projection screens, aerial rigging and four stage areas.
Editors named Seabourn the best luxury liner, notably for its fine dining restaurant helmed by top US chef Thomas Keller and some of the “most personal service at sea.”
For the third year in a row, Disney Cruise Line was named the best for families, while Princess Cruises took the award for best itineraries, thanks to country and island-hopping ports-of-call across the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska and Asia. Cruisers on a budget are advised to go with Holland America, which received the best value for money award.
And for its exceptional dining, with an emphasis on regional cuisine and wines, and luxury hotel-like design, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection took the title of best river cruise line this year.
Here are the 2018 Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards:
Ocean Category
Best New Ship: Celebrity Edge
Best Ship Refurbishment: Mariner of the Seas - Royal Caribbean International
Best for Adventure: Lindblad Expeditions
Best Cabins: Princess Cruises
Best Dining: Celebrity Cruises
Best Entertainment: Royal Caribbean International
Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line
Best Itineraries: Princess Cruises
Best Nightlife: Carnival Cruise Line
Best Service: Carnival Cruise Line
Best Shore Excursions: Princess Cruises
Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International
Best Value for Money: Holland America Line
Best North American Homeport: San Juan, Puerto Rico
River Category
Best River Cruise Line: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Best New River Cruise Ship: The A - U by Uniworld
Best Ship Refurbishment: SS Beatrice - Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Best for Active Cruisers: AmaWaterways
Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways
Best Dining: Crystal River Cruises
Best Enrichment: American Queen Steamboat Company
Best for Families: Adventures by Disney
Best for First-Timers: Viking River Cruises
Best Itineraries: Viking River Cruises
Best for Luxury: Crystal River Cruises
Best Service: Tauck River Cruising
Best Shore Excursions: Scenic
Best for Solo Travelers: American Cruise Lines
Best Value for Money: Emerald Waterways
Luxury Category
Best Luxury Cruise Line: Seabourn Cruise Line
Best New Luxury Ship: Viking Orion
Best Refurbishment: Silver Spirit - Silversea Cruises
Best for Adventure: Silversea Cruises
Best Cabins: Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Best Dining: Oceania Cruises
Best Enrichment: Crystal Cruises
Best Itineraries: Ponant
Best for Romance: Windstar Cruises
Best Service: Seabourn Cruise Line
Best Shore Excursions: Azamara Club Cruises
Best for Solo Travelers: Seabourn Cruise Line
Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises
Best Value for Money: Viking Ocean Cruises — AFP-Relaxnews