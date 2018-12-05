Remains of Kuching mall blast victim due home tomorrow

A family member of the City One Megamall blast victim Chin Hsien Loong in the request the media to respect the privacy of the grieving family, in Prai, December 5, 2018. — Bernama pic

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 5 — The remains of Chin Hsien Loong who died in the gas explosion tragedy at the CityOne Megamall shopping centre in Kuching, Sarawak yesterday is expected to be brought back to his family home in Taman Kimsar, here tomorrow.

His uncle, Hock Meng Chin, said the remains of the 29-year-old was expected to arrive at Penang International Airport at 7.30pm tomorrow and would be taken to his home first for the family to pay their respects before the funeral ceremony.

“The funeral of my nephew, who was affectionately called Steven, will take place on Saturday and all family members and friends can pay their last respects to the deceased on that day,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the victim’s family was currently finalising arrangements to claim Chin’s remains at the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching.

He said he understood Chin had gone to Sarawak to carry out renovation works at a Korean food restaurant which was supposed to be officially opened today.

Checks by Bernama at the victim’s house only found his grandmother at home, she declined to be interviewed and only informed that the victim’s parents had left for Kuching to claim Chin’s remains, who was still single.

Meanwhile, a neighbour who only wanted to be known as Lee said he was shocked with what had happened to Chin when his son informed him.

He said they were neighbours with Chin’s family for the past 10 years and he considered the victim as one of his own.

“Steven is the eldest of three siblings, he’s a good person and friendly with the neighbours here. His younger sister is studying in Australia, and had just come down to Kuching to visit him two months ago,” he said.

In the 3.30 pm incident yesterday, three men were killed and 44 injured.

Besides Chin, the two other victims who died were identified as O Kui Lim, 49, and Tchee Kiom Joong, 24, both from Kuching. — Bernama