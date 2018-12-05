Abdul Aziz grilled by MACC over plot to topple Perak MB

Abdul Aziz speaks to Malay Mail August 15, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Dec 5 — Perak DAP deputy chairman Abdul Aziz Bari was questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for some two hours today after he was accused of plotting to topple the state’s Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Confirming that he was questioned over the allegations, the Tebing Tinggi assemblyman told Malay Mail when contacted that Perak MACC had summoned him at noon and he met them at their office at Meru Raya at 3pm.

Earlier today, Abdul Aziz, who is the state education, technology, science and environment committee chairman, had refuted allegations that he is the person behind the plot to unseat Ahmad Faizal through a vote of no confidence.

He said in a Bernama report that the allegations by state opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad (BN-Kota Tampan) was akin to a 'cartoon story'.

Saarani had claimed that he has in hand the statutory declarations (SD) from Barisan Nasional assemblymen who were approached by Aziz to topple Ahmad Faizal.

He told a press conference today that the latest approach made by Abdul Aziz was on Saturday at Kamalodge in Taiping.

“I will hand over the SD to police when I am summoned to give a statement, which I understand from police an investigation paper has been opened following a police report made by the Perak Pakatan Harapan secretary,” he said, declining to reveal the identity of the five assemblymen approached by Abdul Aziz.

Asserting that he does not stand to gain anything by highlighting the matter, Saraani said he was forced to reveal the matter for the sake of the state's political stability.