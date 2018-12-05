Bersih wants MIC MP, Pahang MB charged with cheating GE14

Datuk C. Sivaraajh speaks to the media in the Parliament building, December 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Bersih 2.0 called today for Cameron Highlands MP Datuk C. Sivarraajh and Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail to be prosecuted for bribery during the 14th general election.

In a media statement, the electoral watchdog welcomed a ruling by the Election Court which declared the MIC lawmaker’s parliamentary seat vacant because it was won through cheating.

“We also commend the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for beginning the investigations into allegations of corruption during GE14 in the Cameron Highlands constituency.

“We call for the prosecution of C. Sivarraajh, Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and anyone involved in bribing voters under Section 10 of the Election Offences Act, as money was given to voters by Sivarraajh and Wan Rosdy,” Bersih said.

It noted that if found guilty, those convicted are liable to imprisonment for up to two years, a fine up to RM5,000 and removal of right to vote and be elected in election for five years, adding that Wan Rosdy would also have to vacate his seat as Jelai assemblyman if convicted as well.

“May this case serve as a timely reminder to all political parties and future election candidates that electoral offences will not be condoned and those implicated whether they are from the ruling or opposition parties, must be punished under the law in order to uphold the integrity of the elections,” Bersih said.

Earlier today Sivarraajh, who is also MIC’s vice president, was ordered to leave the Dewan Rakyat by speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Yusoff once Jelutong MP RSN Rayer alerted him to the former’s presence in the hall.