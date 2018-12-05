IJN restricts visitors for fireman Muhammad Adib to improve recovery

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad checks in on fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Dec 5 — The National Heart Institute (IJN) has restricted visitors for fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who was allegedly assaulted during the Seafield temple riot last week, to aid in his recovery.

It said in a statement today that the visitation restriction would be in effect for the next 48 to 72 hours to allow Muhammad Adib to undergo regimental physiotherapy session uninterrupted and at the same time, reduce the risk of cross-borne infection by visitors.

“Although Muhammad Adib has made progressive recovery, he is still considered critical since two of his organs (lungs and kidney) still require support systems.

“Muhammad Adib’s family appreciate the support and concerns by all Malaysian, and urges everyone to continue praying for his recovery,” IJN said.

Earlier today, Bernama had reported that the 24-year-old's left lung has shown early signs of recovery while his heart is functioning well on its own, according to an update from IJN.

IJN said he had been making good progress since his life support system was changed to Veno-Venous ECMO system on December 2.

“He requires less oxygen and ventilator support since last night. He is also tolerating his feeding via a naso-gastric tube which provides almost 90 per cent of his daily requirements,” IJN reportedly said in a statement.

Nevertheless, IJN said Muhammad Adib's kidney still required support from a dialysis machine although his renal blood parameters had improved.