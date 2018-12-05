Goh-Tan given until next March to prove capability

National men’s doubles, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong have been given until March 2019 to prove their capability. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — National men’s doubles, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong will be given the choice to leave the national squad if they fail to prove their capability by March next year.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Coaching and Training Committee (C&T) chairman, Datuk Ng Chin Chai said they would be given new Key Performance Indicators (KPI) to achieve soon.

“We have discuss their performance and BAM coaching director, Wong Choong Han had also met them privately to understand their current situation.

“We will be issuing new KPI, if they failed, they would not be long in BAM. They have other choices like leaving BAM and becoming professionals and find their own way to the Olympics,” he said after chairing a C&T meeting at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) Bukit Kiara.

The Rio Olympic silver medalists, have not been playing well as they were eliminated in the early rounds of several tournaments this year including Korea Masters, China Open, Japan Open and Indonesian Open.

The results saw them failing to quality for the World Tour Final in Guangzhou after dropping out of the world top eight pairs.

Meanwhile, Choong Han said the two players would be given new targets to raise their performance again.

“We are seeking a solution to improve their performance and I hope they would able to stage a comeback. We are focusing on several aspects among them psychology, training, championships and skills.

“I also believe their relations as a pair has improved and was not like before. I think they are aware and understand their respective strength as the number one pair in the country,” he said. — Bernama