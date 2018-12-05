BAM: Five coaches, 12 players to get the chop

C&T chairman Datuk Ng Chin Chai said BAM would trim the national squad by dropping five coaches and 12 players. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will trim the national squad next year by dropping five coaches and 12 players.

BAM decided to reduce the number of players from 60 to 48 and the coaches from 17 to 12 after the Coaching and Training committee (C&T) meeting.

C&T chairman Datuk Ng Chin Chai did not disclose the names of the five coaches but stressed that they had been informed.

“The reduction is based on BAM’s new policy. I hope this will lead to us forming a better team in the future.

“BAM will act more firmly to ensure every Key Performance Indicator (KPI) set for the players and coaches is achieved,” he said after chairing the C&T meeting at the Academy Badminton (ABM), Bukit Kiara.

He said the full list of players and coaches for the new season would be decided at the end of next January.

Chin Chai did not rule out the possibility of absorbing players from outside BAM who excelled in national-level championships.

He also announced a list of players who have decided to leave the national squad for various reasons, including injury and to turn professionals.

They are Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin (men’s singles), Woon Khe Wei (women’s singles) as well as Lee Zii Yii, Goh Yea Ching and Tan Sueh Jeou (women’s doubles). — Bernama