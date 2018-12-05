Selangor promises to cut flash floods

Izham Hashim speaks to reporters at the State Legislative Assembly building in Shah Alam December 5, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Dec 5 — The Selangor state government has pledged to minimise flash floods by resolving uncompleted flood mitigation projects.

The recent Auditor-General report found that out of 75 flood mitigation projects in the state that were planned from 2014 to 2017, only 33 were completed.

Selangor Infrastructure and Public Amenities, Agriculture, and Agro-Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim revealed that illegal land encroachment on state river reserve land was a major cause behind the stalling of these projects.

“A lot of our work was disrupted due to illegal encroachment on river reserves.

“When we want to do upgrading or housekeeping works, there is no available route for us to enter the river,’’ he told the press at the Selangor state legislative assembly building.

Izham was referring to illegal structures being built along or on river reserves, which impede the state’s effort to conduct much needed flood mitigation works on river ways.

When asked what actions would the state take against those who trespass on state reserve lands, Izham said the state will provide an alternative, including affordable housing.

“If we take action even according to the standard operating procedure and simply demolish (the structures), even then, there will arise a perception that we are cruel,’’ he said.

Subsequently, Izham pledged that the state will resolve all land issues before conducting any flood mitigation projects on river reserves.

“Flash floods is not matter that could be resolved easily as it needs time and an in-depth study on irrigation to resolve. However I will try to mitigate its effects and hope to complete all these outstanding projects next year,’’ he said.