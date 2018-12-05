Seafield temple task force wants RCI formed to investigate riots

Datuk A. Chandrakuman speaks during a press conference in Subang Jaya December 5, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 5 — The Save Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple task force is urging the government to form a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to look into the fracas that took place at the temple last week.

Its member, Datuk A. Chandrakumanan, said what had happened on November 26 and 27, was tantamount to threatening national security and it was important that authorities get to the bottom of the issue.

“The government should form an RCI to find out what actually happened, because without the RCI, it will be difficult to obtain more information.

“If an RCI is formed, more information and the truth can come out, and justice can be brought to those who are in the wrong or took advantage of the situation,” he told a press conference at the temple here this afternoon.

The fracas was allegedly triggered by the relocation of the 100-year-old temple. During the incident, firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was seriously injured after he was allegedly pulled out of his emergency vehicle and assaulted.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute.

Several policemen were also injured in the incident, which also saw 23 vehicles damaged and business premises vandalised

Chandrakumanan said the RCI will also shed light on several unfortunate incidents and injuries that took place during the clashes, and stop widespread rumours.