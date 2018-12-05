Want to be a minister? Stop acting like a hitman, Shahidan tells Rayer

Shahidan observed that Rayer and Gobind have made steady progress since their days as the Opposition. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has advised DAP’s Jelutong MP RSN Rayer to stop behaving like Pakatan Harapan’s hitman if the latter wants a ministerial post.

Speaking in a light-hearted manner, Shahidan proclaimed that he loved Rayer and would like to see his “good friend” achieve his potential and become a minister.

“In a mafia organisation there is a group they call the hitman — the enforcer (who beats people up). I hope His Honourable Jelutong won’t be a hitman forever. He should be wiser like a judge. In time he will be a minister.

“If not, His Honourable would become his party’s victim, a tool to continue whacking us but failed to obtain any other position for the rest of his life. He would lose out, his profession is a lawyer but he is out whacking us,” said Shahidan in Dewan Rakyat today.

Rayer rose up and replied to the Umno veteran, saying that he has always respected Shahidan and Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar (BN).

“I have always respected Arau, he is my good friend. He and Tanjong Karang are both steady, they are gentlemen,” said Rayer.

Shahidan also made an observation to the Lower House that Rayer and Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo have progressed well from the opposition.

“I observed the Communications Minister who was very fierce before this. He leapt (at us) every day and now he is very steady. Jelutong has also made efforts to speak with us at the (Parliament) lobby,” said Shahidan.

Earlier, Rayer had questioned Cameron Highlands MP Datuk C. Sivarraajh’s presence in the Dewan Rakyat as the latter had his seat nullified by the Elections Court.

Speaker Datuk Ariff Md Yusuf had asked the MIC vice-president to vacate the Lower House until he has obtained legal advice from his lawyer on whether or not there was a stay order from the court pending his appeal.