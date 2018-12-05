Minister: IRDA to focus on tourism, creative industries and financial services sectors

Darell believes IRDA is on the right track to promoting the benefits of the economic corridor to the world. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 5 — The Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) will focus more on developing further the tourism, creative industries, logistics, financial and business services sectors in the future, says Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Darell Leiking.

“We will see more tourism products such as shopping malls and specialist hospitals that will capture the varied interest of leisure and business travellers alike, apart from the existing domestic market,” he told reporters after visiting IRDA's headquarters office here today.

Darell added that the spillover from these investments would see numerous job opportunities in the economic development corridor. Since 2006, more than 700,000 jobs were created.

The minister said both Iskandar Malaysia and Johor have been receiving more investments from around the world and believed IRDA was on the right track to promote the benefits of the economic corridor, Johor and Malaysia.

“I believe that they are always on the right track and the infrastructure here is good. This will continue to bring good results,” he said.

Meanwhile, IRDA Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ismail Ibrahim said that IRDA would continue to work with the Federal government to promote Iskandar Malaysia and the country as an attractive investment destination.

Speaking at the same function, Darell said Malaysian exports in October hit a new high of RM96.38 billion after breaching the RM90 billion level for the first time.

He said October’s exports were mainly contributed by electrical and electronic products (E&E), which constituted 39.8 per cent of total exports or RM38.38 billion.

“Trade surplus widened 63.1 per cent to RM16.32 billion, the largest trade surplus ever recorded thus far, marking October as the 252nd consecutive month of trade surplus since November 1997,” he added. — Bernama