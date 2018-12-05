Armed Forces Council to decide on Irwan Serigar’s honorary Territorial Army rank

Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Defence Ministry will refer to the Armed Forces Council on the matter of the rank held by former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

He holds the rank of Honorary Major-General of the Territorial Army Regiment (Askar Wataniah).

Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong said it was up to the council to decide on the matter.

“I am not aware that he (Mohd Irwan) was awarded this honorary title, the ministry will refer to the Armed Forces Council to make a the decision on all titles or ranks given,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Senator Alan Ling Sie Kiong in the Dewan Negara today.

Alan Ling wanted to know if the ministry is aware of the honorary rank awarded to Mohd Irwan, who is now facing charges of criminal breach of trust involving government-owned funds.

It was reported that Mohd Irwan received the honorary rank on Oct 26, 2016, at a ceremony at Wisma Pertahanan here. — Bernama