Einstein letter doubting God auctioned for US$2.89m

A letter known as ‘The God Letter’ written by Albert Einstein and addressed to philosopher Eric Gutkind from 1954 is seen on display at Christie’s auction house ahead of its sale in New York December 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Dec 5 — A handwritten letter by Albert Einstein in which the physicist doubts the existence of God was auctioned yesterday for US$2.89 million (RM12 million).

It was a record for an Einstein letter and far surpassed its estimated value of US$1.0 to US$1.5 million, Christie’s said.

A 1939 letter in which Einstein warned then president Franklin D. Roosevelt about Germany’s atom bomb preparations was auctioned for US$2.1 million in 2002.

In the letter sold yesterday, dated 1954 and written in German to philosopher Eric Gutkind, Einstein said he did not believe in God.

“The word God is for me nothing but the expression and product of human weaknesses,” Einstein wrote.

“The Bible, a collection of venerable but still rather primitive legends.”

The letter was last sold in 2008 to a private collector for US$404,000, Christie’s said. — AFP