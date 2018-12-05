Seafield temple task force claims devotees wrongfully arrested

Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple task force chief S. Ramaji speaks during a press conference in Subang Jaya December 5, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 5 — The Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple today claimed that its devotees were wrongfully arrested by police as they were absent from riots at the place of worship last week.

The Save Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple task force during a press conference today brought forward these allegations after receiving complaints from family members of those arrested.

“Some who were never here during the incident were also arrested,” said task force member Datuk A Chandrakumanan.

“We don’t want to interfere with police evidence but we are asking for them to be fair; if there is evidence, then take action,” he said.

Task force chairman S. Ramaji said as many as 12 families of 18 detainees have come forward to the task force enquiring on the status of their arrested relatives.

“After seeing their relatives get arrested, some after giving a statement, others are now in fear or coming forward to record their statements,” said Ramaji.

