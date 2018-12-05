IGP: 99 arrests already over temple riots

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun did not confirm if the new arrests included individuals whose 28 mugshots were released by the force on Monday. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Another 16 people were arrested in the last 24 hours in connection to the violence at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya on November 26 and 27, bringing the total arrests to 99.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun revealed the latest figure this morning but declined to elaborate.

He also would not to confirm if the new arrests included individuals whose 28 mugshots were released by the force on Monday.

“What we can confirm is they were all arrested from the Klang Valley area, and were taken in for being connected to the incident,” he said during a press conference at the Police Training Centre this morning.

The riots last week were over the relocation of the 100-year-old temple from the site, during which rescue worker Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was seriously injured by attackers.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute.

Several policemen were injured in the clashes in which 23 vehicles either torched or damaged and business premises vandalised.