‘Guang’ wins Best Movie Poster Award 2017/18

The poster for ‘Guang’ was designed by Ng Choo Seong and photographed by David Lok. — Facebook/Anugerah Poster Filem Terbaik

PETALING JAYA, Dec 5 — The Quek Shio Chuan-directed film about a young man’s struggles with autism, Guang, was voted The Best Movie Poster Award 2017/18 in a competition organised by filmmaker Amir Muhammad.

The competition, which began in 2016, is an informal award that is open to all Malaysian film posters but for the first time ever, this year’s winner was selected based on constructive comments by public votes in a move to celebrate the spirit of New Malaysia.

Designed by Ng Choo Seong and photographed by David Lok of Studio DL, Guang won in a unanimous decision with voters citing how the poster successfully conveyed the idea of the character and story using a minimal approach.

“This is a good example of how a film poster helps establish a scene in the audience’s mind.

“Beautifully framed and shot at the same location of the film, which gives an insight to viewers to where they will be transported to and the colours that indicate the mood of the story (cool instead of typical warm colours),” read the jury citation.

A crowd favourite, Guang was a top contender from the start, receiving the most comments three days after voting commenced on November 19 and kept the momentum going throughout the voting period which ended on November 25.