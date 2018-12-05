IJN: Injured fireman Muhammad Adib’s left lung shows signs of recovery

Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin visits Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at IJN, December 5, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/Zuraida Kamaruddin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― Fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim's left lung has shown early signs of recovery while his heart is functioning well on its own, according to an update from the National Heart Institute (IJN) today.

The 24-year-old suffered injuries after being assaulted during the temple fracas in Subang Jaya last week.

IJN said he had been making good progress since his life support system was changed to Veno-Venous ECMO system on December 2.

“He requires less oxygen and ventilator support since last night. He is also tolerating his feeding via a naso-gastric tube which provides almost 90 per cent of his daily requirements,” the statement said.

Nevertheless, IJN said Muhammad Adib's kidney still required support from a dialysis machine although his renal blood parameters had improved.

“He's now undergoing pulmonary rehabilitation and limb exercise with our physiotherapist,” it said.

IJN said Muhammad Adib and his parents thanked all Malaysians for the support and encouragement including prayers for his recovery.

It was reported that Muhammad Adib was assaulted on November 27 by a group of unknown persons during in a firefighting operation near the temple. ― Bernama