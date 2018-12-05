Fresh 6.6 earthquake hits off New Caledonia

People gather outside during a quake evacuation in Noumea, New Caledonia December 5, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. — Facebook/Jean Jacques Brunet/via Reuters pic

TADINE, Dec 5 — A powerful new earthquake hit off New Caledonia today just hours after a strong tremor hit the Pacific region, but there was no new tsunami alert, authorities said.

The quake struck at 5:43pm local time at a depth of 10km some 192km east-southeast of Tadine in New Caledonia, an overseas French territory north of New Zealand.

The US Geological Survey revised it to magnitude 6.6 from an initial measurement of 7.0.

Residents of New Caledonia received an urgent text message directing them to go to refuges immediately after the earlier and also shallow 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck two-and-a-half hours earlier.

There have been no immediate reports of damage from the earlier tremor. — AFP