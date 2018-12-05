Fast food chain saddened by fatal Kuching Mall blast, offers to help victims

A video screenshot of the aftermath of the blast at the City One Megamall in Kuching December 4, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/Bernama

PETALING JAYA, Dec 5 — Nene Chicken Malaysia is extending its help to those affected by the fatal explosion in its new restaurant in Kuching’s CityONE Megamall yesterday and pledged to assist in investigations into the incident.

It said in a statement today that it was working towards obtaining a full report on the incident, which claimed three lives and injured 41 others, including four, who are in critical condition.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of the three lives, and the injuries suffered by the other victims.

“All immediate family members and next-of-kin have been notified about their situation, and will continue to receive updates as investigations go along,” it said, adding that it was also working with its outlet licensee and the mall’s management.

“As of now, we do ask that the members of the public to respect the privacy of the families involved and practise dissent when sharing unconfirmed information.

“We are extending assistance to those injured and affected by the incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased.”

The fast-food chain’s new restaurant was undergoing final checks for opening day today when a suspected gas leak led to an explosion at about 3.30pm yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as O Kui Lim, 49, and Tchee Kiam Jong, 24, both Sarawakians, and Chin Hsien Loong, 29, from Penang.

State Fire and Rescue chief Khirudin Drahman told a press conference earlier today that samples from the explosion have been collected for analysis and further investigation into what triggered the explosion.

“Forensic personnel will arrive from Kuala Lumpur later today to conduct tests on the samples,” Khirudin said.

Sarawak police have ruled out any acts of terrorism in the explosion.

Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dzuraidi Ibrahim today said the investigation by the police on the explosion did not indicate any elements of terrorism were involved.