Minister rejects Singapore’s claim of encroachment over JB port limits

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — Anthony Loke said today that the Johor Baru port alteration did not encroach into the territorial area of Singapore as alleged by the republic.

Loke said that Singapore’s claim that its borders had been extended through land reclamation was not valid in international law.

“Singapore has in recent years carried out extensive land reclamation in the area in question.

“It is trite law that land reclamation does not extend a state’s base points and/or baselines,” he said, after chairing the inaugural meeting of National Aviation Council here today.

Loke added that in accordance with international law, Singapore’s reclamation does not alter its territorial waters.

He added that the altered limits at the Johor port remained clearly in Malaysia’s sovereign territory.

The government was both entitled to alter these limits and took the necessary steps to announce the change via an official gazette, a Port Circular and Notice to Mariners, he said.

He then told Singapore to withdraw its conflicting circular dated Nov 30 and to refrain from sending its enforcement officers into Malaysian territory any further.

However, Loke offered to engage with Singapore for an amicable solution to the dispute.