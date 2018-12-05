Netflix picks up Astro’s first Hong Kong original miniseries (VIDEO)

‘Demon’s Path’ will be available on Netflix from December 22. — Picture courtesy of Astro

PETALING JAYA, Dec 5 — Netflix has acquired the global rights to Astro’s first original Hong Kong drama series Demon’s Path.

Netflix subscribers worldwide will be able to watch the 13-episode drama series from December 22 onwards.

The series’ rights for Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines was acquired by Celestial Movies Channel and is also screened on BOO, Astro’s Asian horror channel available in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Produced in partnership with Hong Kong production company What a Sunny Day, Demon’s Path was directed by renowned screenwriters Ong Yi Hing and Sunny Lau with a cast comprised of Hong Kong stars such as Jim Chim Sui Man, Power Chan Kwok Pong and Ai Wai.

Demon’s Path follows forensic pathologist Ho Fei who has the power to see a victim’s final 10 seconds before he/she dies; he investigates a murder with his exorcist best friend and a policeman.

The series mixes elements of horror, mystery and comedy.

Astro today announced in a press release it was thrilled to have its first Hong Kong original drama series picked up by the online streaming giant and is looking to offer more original content to cater to a wider audience.