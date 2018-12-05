Perak’s MB Inc lost RM40m between 2012 and 2015

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks at the state assembly in Ipoh December 5, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 5 — MB Incorporated (MBInc) incurred RM40 million in losses over three years since its revival in 2012, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said.

He said this was discovered by auditor Jeffery & Co after inspection of the accounts for the period.

“Audit for the financial years 2016 and 2017 is still ongoing,” he said.

Speaking at the state assembly during his winding-up speech, Ahmad Faizal (PH–Chenderiang) said that despite the losses, the management still approved bonus payments, overseas retreats and bought luxury cars.

“The newly appointed MBInc management has taken steps to reduce operation costs by 50 per cent and is taking a second look at lopsided agreements for MBInc and the state,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also said his administration took note of concerns raised by some of the assemblymen and the people on Movie Animation Park Studio (MAPS).

“I would like to explain in this august House that a strategic plan to strengthen the park’s financial position has shown positive results.”

“To date, MAPS is capable of bearing its operation costs without depending on capital injection,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also told the House that the management of MAPS has ended its intellectual property agreement with Dreamworks and Universal Studios and was working with new entities as part of the park’s effort to revamp its operating costs and capital spending.

“The management is also giving attention to marketing and to date, a total of 67,549 tickets has been sold,” he said.

He also said on average, MAPS has received 2,000 visitors daily this school holiday.