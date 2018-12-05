Haqiem Rusli apologises on MeleTop for dressing inappropriately

Haqiem Rusli apologises and admits he is still in learning to becoming a celebrity. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Nov 5 — Singer Haqiem Rusli made a formal apology on a popular entertainment talk show MeleTop last night for appearing with sunglasses while having AirPods in his ears during a visit to a home of the poor.

The popular singer received flak on the social media with the public disapproving of his actions while visiting the poor with Astro Gempak team.

Admitting he did a mistake, the 20-year-old told Sinar Harian he is still in the learning process of becoming a celebrity.

He added is more confident with his sunglasses as he was afraid to make eye contact with others.

“Every singer has his own identity and they would wear whatever they want even though there are those who disapprove.

“But this time, what I wore was not appropriate and I apologise to those who are angry with me.

“To my fans, thank you for being loyal to me, despite the many controversies that have taken place,” he said.

Haqiem’s Jatuh Bangun single was one of 12 songs shortlisted for Anugerah Juara Lagu set to take place next February.