After mall blast, works minister tells contractors to use qualified staff

Baru Bian speaks to reporters at the Works Ministry in Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, Dec 5 — Works Minister Baru Bian reminded contractors and developers today to ensure their workers are properly trained and certified.

He said the Construction Industry Development Board’s Akademi Binaan Malaysia (ABM) is able to certify such workers.

“ABM offers many courses on vocational and technical skills, and I encourage youths and workers to enrol in these programmes to upgrade their skills,” he said when responding to the explosion at CityOne Megamall yesterday afternoon that killed three workers and injured scores of others, many seriously.

Baru also called upon the Department of Safety and Health and relevant organisations to investigate swiftly and ascertain whether there was any violation of safety procedures and to take immediate remedial measures.

He said he was saddened to hear about the deaths of three workers and injuries to over 40 people.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased workers on their loss,” he said, adding that he was informed that some victims were critically hurt and hoped and prayed that all will recover fully from their injuries.

Baru also commended the rescue services and members of the public for their prompt action in helping those who were injured and trapped in the rubble after the explosion.

“It is heartening that members of the public put aside their concern for themselves to tend to the injured before the rescue teams arrived,” he said.