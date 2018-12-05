Bringing back the romantic tunes of 19th century

Russian conductor Stanislav Kochanovsky is all set to lead the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra this weekend.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Are you a fan of 19th century classical music? Acclaimed Russian conductor Stanislav Kochanovsky, known for his extensive experience in symphonic and operatic repertoire, is set to take the audience at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas this weekend through a journey of music by German composer and pianist Johannes Brahms and his mentor Robert Schumann.

Due to their overall compositional output as well as being prolific composers for the piano themselves, Brahms and Schumann were often regarded as the two giants during the Romantic era.

To commemorate the musical legacy of the duo, Kochanovsky will kick off the concert with a substantial overture by Brahms, that is filled with heroic defiance.

The programme will then feature the five-movement Symphony No. 3 by Schumann which is also known as Rhenish before culminating with Brahms’ Symphony No. 3 which was written in the summer of 1883.

Hear the genius of both mentor and mentee in two excellent symphonies written 33 years apart on December 8 and 9 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively. Visit here for ticket rates and further information.