BIMB makes Mohd Muazzam CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — BIMB Holdings Bhd (BIMB) has appointed Mohd Muazzam Mohamed as Chief Executive Officer of both BIMB and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, effective immediately.

In a statement today, BIMB said Mohd Muazzam was the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Bank Islam following Khairul Kamarudin’s resignation on July 20 this year.

With 22 years of experience in the fields of audit, finance and consulting, Mohd Muazzam joined the bank on May 11, 2015 as Chief Financial Officer.

“He has played a key role in the bank’s strategic direction, capital and balance sheet management, corporate finance, credit, market positioning, financial planning and control, procurement, facilities management, security services and general administration,” it said.

Previously, he was a partner in KPMG and was executive director of KPMG’s management consulting practice from 1997 to 2015. — Bernama