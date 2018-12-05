Flood-mitigation projects for Miri City to be sped up

MIRI, Dec 5 — The RM25 million flood-mitigation projects for Miri City will be implemented expeditiously as part of the permanent solution for flood-prone areas in the city.

Miri City mayor, Adam Yii Siew Sang said these projects were for Ecopark which had been allocated RM15 million and for Taman Tunku, at RM10 million, that would solve the flood problem in those areas.

“There was no serious flooding at EcoPark and Taman Tunku last night,” he said in a media statement after chairing an emergency meeting with Miri City councillors and engineers on the flash flood problem, here, today.

Yii said there was no flooding in the two areas due to the temporary measures taken to avert the problem which frequently hits these areas during the rainy season.

The emergency meeting was held this morning following flash floods that occurred in several locations in Miri City due to heavy rain from mid-afternoon till late last night.

On the emergency meeting, Yii said it decided that a database be compiled on all flash flood-prone locations in Miri City.

“Site inspection will be done at these identified locations to determine the exact causes of the flash floods,” he said.

In addition, he said, remedial actions would be taken immediately, especially with regard to the drains at various locations which were to be cleared.

“Drainage upgrading will be done if the immediate remedial actions taken are not sufficient to solve the problem,” he said.

Yii said the Miri City Council would submit reports to the Public Works Department and Department of Drainage and Irrigation if actions were needed to be taken by these departments. — Bernama