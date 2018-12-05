Speaker tells Cameron Highlands MP to leave Parliament, seek legal advice over seat status

Datuk C. Sivarraajh says that the court has cleared him of any links to bribery and corruption, adding that he has 14 days to appeal the decision. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof has instructed Cameron Highlands MP Datuk C. Sivarraajh (BN) to leave the Dewan Rakyat until he obtains legal advice from his counsel over the Election Court's decision to vacate his constituency, and proof of his appeal.

Ariff came to his decision after the issue was brought up by Jelutong MP RSN Rayer (PH) who questioned if the MIC vice president had obtained a stay order against the High Court (Appellate and Special Powers) decision last Friday (November 30).

“Cameron Highlands, do you have a stay order on the court's decision?” asked Ariff.

Sivarraajh replied that the court has cleared him of any links to bribery and corruption, adding that he has 14 days to appeal the decision.

However, he also admitted he did not check if he could attend the Dewan Rakyat or not but stressed he still has 14 days to appeal to a higher court.

“I haven't checked if I can attend Dewan Rakyat or not but I have 14 days (to appeal). What I don't understand is why do we have a Finance Minister who has been charged in court but is still a minister,” argued Sivarraajh.

Ariff then insisted on a yes or no answer from the MIC leader regarding the stay order as he needed to make a decision.

Sivarraajh then told Ariff that he would seek advice from his legal counsel and submit it to the Speaker's office.

“For the time being please leave and obtain your legal advice and hand it to the Speaker's office. This is important because we don't want to set this as a precedent for the future. Do that first,” said a firm Ariff.

When met at Parliament lobby, Rayer said it was public knowledge the Election Court nullified the result of the election for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat in the 14th general election on May 9 after finding that voters were bribed to vote for the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate.

“Therefore I motion for the Speaker to chase Sivarraajh out as he has no rights to be in the August House.

“Until he obtains a stay order of the court's verdict, the Speaker has ruled that Sivarraajh a persona non grata,” he told reporters.

When met by reporters at the lobby, Sivarraajh said he would meet with the Speaker to explain the issue.

“As long as the High Court has not submit a judicial notice announcing the immediate vacancy of the Cameron Highlands seat, I am still an MP.

“That is why I was surprised when Jelutong raised the issue perhaps he needed to 'show-off' but no matter I will explain to the Speaker today,” he said.

He pointed out previously Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was also charged for graft but managed to retain his parliamentary seat during the trial and was even appointed as minister.

“There is no proof that I had bribed during the campaign.

“Even if you want to say it's bribery, we were taking care of the Orang Asli's welfare by providing meals as they depended on us...if so then all 222 parliament constituency needed to have a by-election since the same had taken place similarly,” he said.