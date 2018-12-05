After DAP rep’s denial, Perak Opposition leader claims SDs will show plot to oust MB

Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks to reporters at the state assembly in Ipoh December5, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 5 ― Perak Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad today repeated his allegations that DAP state executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari is the man behind the plot to remove Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as mentri besar.

Saarani now claims he has in hand the statutory declarations (SD) from the Barisan Nasional assemblymen who were approached by Aziz.

Speaking to reporters outside of the state assembly here today, Saarani (BN ― Kota Tampan) said the latest approached made by Abdul Aziz (PH ― Tebing Tinggi) was on Saturday at Kamalodge in Taiping.

“I will handover the SD to police when I am summoned to give a statement, which I understand from police an investigation paper has been opened following a police report made by Perak Pakatan Harapan secretary,” he said, declining to reveal the identity of the five assemblymen approached by Abdul Aziz.

Asserting that he does not stand to gain anything by highlighting the matter, Saraani said he was forced to reveal the matter for the sake of the state's political stability.

“I am not chasing to be popular,” he said.

“The problem is the action of the Tebing Tinggi assemblyman can create havoc in Perak,” he added.

Saarani said as a constitutional law expert, Abdul Aziz should be aware that it was impossible to remove Ahmad Faizal as the mentri besar as he does not have legal or criminal cases.

“Unlike the former Selangor mentri besar Datuk Seri Harun Idris, he was removed as mentri besar following a criminal breach of trust case against him,” he said.

Saarani said the proper procedure was for a vote of no-confidence be tabled against Ahmad Faizal in the state assembly.

He also claimed that in the SD, the assemblymen said Abdul Aziz told them he had the backing of Putrajaya to remove Ahmad Faizal.

“He told my assemblymen he has the support of 18 DAP assemblymen, of the six Amanah assemblymen he has four and PKR also four,” he alleged.

“So to remove Ahmad Faizal, he needs at least five more from Barisan Nasional,” he added.

Advising Abdul Aziz to stop day dreaming of wanting to be the mentri besar, Saarani said the Perak DAP vice-chairman should not be a Muslim leader who cheats and is a hypocrite.

Saarani reiterated that Perak Barisan Nasional was ready for a state election.

“We are confident of winning if a state election is held,” he said, adding that he was not worried of being sued by Abdul Aziz for alleging the state exco was behind a plot to remove Ahmad Faizal outside of the state assembly.

“As the Opposition leader, you must be strong and brave,” he said.

Malay Mail is trying to get Abdul Aziz for comments.